Johnson Insurance shows Easter Spirit for Autism Society of NL
Ken Bennett, president Johnson Inc. and Alex Griffiths, V-P Operations for Johnsons, along with Team Michelle Ellard, event organizer, recently presented $900 to Lloyd Power of ASNL. The two nursing schools from MUN held the 19th Annual Nursing Charity Ball on March 25 and fundraised for several months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 min
|MMC716
|62,243
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar '17
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar '17
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar '17
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC