Inquiry into missing and murdered aboriginal women delays regional meetings

The decision comes a week after families and advocacy groups said the inquiry has failed to reach out to the families of the women. The purpose of the regional meetings was to gather advice on what issues should be covered when the inquiry starts hearings.

