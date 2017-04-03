Incredible images show how Newfoundland town is digging itself out of more than two metres of snow
More than 135 cm of snow has fallen on the town of Gander, Nfld., over the past week after it was hit with two back-to-back Nor'easters. Rodney Barney, a meteorologist who works with Environment Canada, said in a tweet that the total amount of snow on the ground in Gander is now an incredible 237 cm.
