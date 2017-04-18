How the Kubasonics became more Ukrainian by moving to Newfoundland

The Kubasonics, from left, Matt Hender, Jacob Cherwick, Maria Cherwick, Paul Bendzsa, Brian Cherwick, and Darren 'Boobie' Browne, chill out after one of their high energy performances in St. John's. Kubfundland, the latest album by the Kubasonics, is the first Ukrainian album ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to Kubasonics founder Brian Cherwick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.