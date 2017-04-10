Hot cooking oil cause of fire on Birmingham Street in St. John's
Two people were taken to hospital after a fire on Birmingham Street in St. John's on Monday. A man and a woman were cooking with hot oil on Birmingham Street when the fire broke out around noon.
