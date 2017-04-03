Harbour Grace memorial wall organizer pleased by council's approval
Elena Parsons-Katkic spoke up about why she felt a memorial wall inspired by Quinn Butt would be a welcome addition to Harbour Grace. Katkic, a former resident of Harbour Grace now living in Ontario, said she was deeply affected by the story of Quinn Butt.
