Guilt-ridden west coast man makes emotional address to Corner Brook judge after incest conviction
A western Newfoundland man convicted of sexually abusing his own daughter says he doesn't deserve to live because of what he did. The 38-year-old, who cannot be named because doing so would identify the victim, tried to kill himself after committing the heinous crime.
