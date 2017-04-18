Grand Falls-Windsor to host nation's top chefs
"Spring may not be in the air, but the smell of food is in the air this morning," joked Grand Falls-Windsor Mayor Barry Manuel in announcing the town's latest addition to its event schedule. The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor, in partnership with Grand Toyota and the Newfoundland and Labrador Culinary Team lead Chef Roary Macpherson, will host the largest food day festival of its kind in Newfoundland and Labrador at the Joe Byrne Stadium Aug. 5, 2017.
