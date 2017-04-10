Grand Falls-Windsor and Gander schools locked in a dog-fight
After a squeaker at the Joe Byrne Memorial Stadium Wednesday evening, the Central Newfoundland High School Hockey championship is coming down to a single game. The Exploits Valley High Eagles edged Gander Collegiate 5-4 at home to force a third and deciding game in the finals.
