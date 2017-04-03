God guides this N.L. band: Why the Informants are out to dispel myths about Christian rock
The Informants have won an East Coast Music Award and are looking forward to hitting the road with to promote their new Christian rock album. A Christian rock band from Newfoundland and Labrador is embarking on an international tour to promote a new album -and its frontman is making a pitch for people to do away with stereotypes that might be associated with the genre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|AndiA
|62,181
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC