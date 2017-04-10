George Whalen had dozen beer, rum prior to fatal crash, court told
George Whalen, who previously pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death, appears at a sentencing hearing in Supreme Court in St. John's on April 17. A man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in a crash last year had a dozen beer and rum that day, according to an agreed statement of facts. George Whalen, 67, pleaded guilty to the charge in March, as well as driving while prohibited and leaving the scene of an accident.
