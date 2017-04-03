Gas takes a big hike in Newfoundland
Gas is up by seven cents this morning, as the Public Utilities Board has set its maximum prices for all regulated petroleum products in the province, except areas where maximum price adjustments have been suspended for the winter months. A 19-year-old Corner Brook man has been charged with assault following a disturbance in the townsite area of the city Wednesday.
