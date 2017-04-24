Gas down almost three cents in Newfou...

Gas down almost three cents in Newfoundland and Labrador

15 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Gas is down by 2.9 cents per litre as the Public Utilities Board set maximum prices for all regulated petroleum products, except in areas where maximum price adjustments have been suspended for the winter. Memorial University has been providing inaccurate financial information to the public for years, to Statistics Canada and other national agencies, making it effectively impossible to judge whether the university administration is more bloated than other schools in Canada.

