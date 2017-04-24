Gas down almost three cents in Newfoundland and Labrador
Gas is down by 2.9 cents per litre as the Public Utilities Board set maximum prices for all regulated petroleum products, except in areas where maximum price adjustments have been suspended for the winter. Memorial University has been providing inaccurate financial information to the public for years, to Statistics Canada and other national agencies, making it effectively impossible to judge whether the university administration is more bloated than other schools in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|49 min
|Corpus Crusty
|62,236
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC