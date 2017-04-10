Freezing drizzle dampens much of Newfoundland
Areas of freezing drizzle are expected to taper to a chance of showers or drizzle later this morning as temperatures rise above freezing. Easter weekend in St. John's will start with 5 C and a combination of sun and cloud while Saturday will be cloudy and 2 C. Sunday will be 6 C with sun and cloud.
