Freezing drizzle, continued ice pressure for parts of Newfoundland
Some departures early this morning at the St. John's airport have been cancelled but arrivals seem to be mostly on schedule. Many schools in the central region are closed for the morning with an update at 11 .a.m. English School District updates can be found here.
