Former Town of Port aux Basques employee acquitted of theft and fraud charges
Paula G. Harvey walked out of Newfoundland Supreme Court in Corner Brook with a smile on her face Monday morning. The former Town of Port aux Basques employee was acquitted of four charges brought against her in relation to alleged fraudulent activity in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
