Flood fatigue: Fort Amherst Pub owner heads to new location on drier ground
Evan Bursey, head chef and owner of Fort Amherst Pub, will be opening his pub in Churchill Square after months dealing with problems at his intended downtown location. After more than a year awash in problems with his downtown location, bar owner Evan Bursey is heading to Churchill Square to finally get his Fort Amherst Pub open for good.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Clark Street Kenny
|62,206
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|90
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
