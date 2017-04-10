Fish-NL VP continues hunger strike in front of Dfo in St. John's
The vice-president of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador set up camp in front of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans headquarters in St. John's on Thursday. One of Gillett's requests is a meeting with Dominic LeBlanc, the federal minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, to ask for an independent review of science and management at DFO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Anon
|62,197
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Fri
|mella
|90
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC