Fire destroys 2 adjacent homes on Portia Place

Crews from the St. John's Fire Department arrived on Portia Place to find two adjacent homes fully engulfed on Sunday morning. Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department arrived at the scene of a two-unit fire around 6 a.m. Sunday.

