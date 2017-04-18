Fire burning at Mother Wood Timbermart in Happy Valley-Goose Bay
A business in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is burning early this morning, as firefighters remain at the scene trying to douse the flames. RCMP are allowing certain traffic to get through, but there's no word when general traffic will be able to get through Kelland Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Ivan
|62,209
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|90
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC