Fans celebrate triumphant return of west coast senior hockey

Jerseys for the Deer Lake Red Wings, Corner Brook Royals, Stephenville Jets and Port aux Basques Mariners are shown off at a launch event for the West Coast Senior Hockey League on Thursday. The return of the West Coast Senior Hockey League has been met with fervour, as fans flock by the thousands to see games by the Deer Lake Red Wings, Corner Brook Royals, Stephenville Jets and Port aux Basques Mariners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.