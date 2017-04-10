Family of four and their pets escape St. John's house fire Monday night
The fire was called in just after 11 p.m. by one of the family members and when the St. John's Regional fire department arrived on scene, heavy smoke was pouring from the structure. Platoon chief Robert Fowler says when firefighters entered the home on Bay Bulls Road in Kilbride, they discovered a fire in the basement and the upper floor was fully charged with smoke.
