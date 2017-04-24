Environment minister celebrates World Penguin Day by posting puffin video
Catherine McKenna was trying to mark World Penguin Day with a simple tweet accompanied by a cute video of penguins frolicking in the wild. Problem is, those weren't penguins in the video, but puffins - the squat, distinctive-looking seabirds that make their homes on islands and coastlines in the north Pacific and Atlantic oceans.
