Double trouble: Meet some of Newfoundland and Labrador's newest sheriff's officers
Some of Newfoundland and Labrador's newest sheriff's officers were sworn in at a ceremony at the Supreme Court building in St. John's on Monday. On Monday, 13 of Newfoundland and Labrador's newest sheriffs officers were sworn in at the Supreme Court building in St. John's, and this year's graduating class is a diverse one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|AndiA
|62,181
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC