Death at last year's Wharf Rat Rally not why council reviewed insurance, says CAO
Digby Municipal Council says the death of a Wharf Rat Rally participant at last year's event was not why it recently reviewed its insurance. CAO Linda Fraser, who brought the matter before council, confirmed the death wasn't the cause for looking into the municipality's insurance policy, and that instead it was a routine procedure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Anon
|62,187
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC