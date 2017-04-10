Death at last year's Wharf Rat Rally ...

Death at last year's Wharf Rat Rally not why council reviewed insurance, says CAO

Digby Municipal Council says the death of a Wharf Rat Rally participant at last year's event was not why it recently reviewed its insurance. CAO Linda Fraser, who brought the matter before council, confirmed the death wasn't the cause for looking into the municipality's insurance policy, and that instead it was a routine procedure.

Newfoundland

