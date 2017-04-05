Daughter of man shot dead by Newfound...

Daughter of man shot dead by Newfoundland police sues officer, force, province

680News

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The daughter of a man shot and killed on Easter Sunday two years ago in his rural Newfoundland home is now suing the police officer who opened fire. "The death of Donald Dunphy was caused by the wrongful act or neglect of Joseph Smyth," says the unproven statement of claim filed by Meghan Dunphy.

Newfoundland

