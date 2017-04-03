D-J Composites trying to break union ...

D-J Composites trying to break union in Gander, Unifor charges

Unifor Atlantic regional director Lana Payne claims D-J Composites had a single goal in mind when it locked out its Gander aerospace employees last December. Unifor Atlantic regional director Lana Payne claims D-J Composites are attempting to break the union at the company's aerospace facility in Gander with its negotiating tactics.

