D-J Composites trying to break union in Gander, Unifor charges
Unifor Atlantic regional director Lana Payne claims D-J Composites had a single goal in mind when it locked out its Gander aerospace employees last December. Unifor Atlantic regional director Lana Payne claims D-J Composites are attempting to break the union at the company's aerospace facility in Gander with its negotiating tactics.
