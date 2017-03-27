Crown appealing stay of proceedings in sex case of former priest
The Crown is appealing a stay of proceedings granted in the case of a former Roman Catholic priest from western Newfoundland charged with sex offences. Gary Gerard Hoskins, 58, is a convicted sex offender, having served three months in prison in 1997 for sexually assaulting a boy on the west coast in 1985.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Anon
|62,160
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC