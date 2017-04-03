Crews battling large fire at vacant building in St. John's, N.L.,

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Dozens of firefighters were fighting a large, stubborn fire at a vacant building that was sending plumes of smoke over downtown St. John's, N.L. Deputy Chief Rick Dehann of the St. John's fire department says about 30 firefighters were on the scene and trying to contain the blaze that was reported just after 4 a.m. local time. The structure on Margaret's Place used to be the Medical Care Plan building and was once part of the Belvedere Orphanage, a girls facility that closed decades ago.

