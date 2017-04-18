Countdown is on for tow of massive Hebron oil platform to field off Newfoundland
There's some good economic news in cash-strapped Newfoundland today as a ceremony marks the wind-up of construction for the massive Hebron oil platform. It will be towed next month from Bull Arm to its destination about 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's.
