Countdown is on for tow of massive He...

Countdown is on for tow of massive Hebron oil platform to field off Newfoundland

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

There's some good economic news in cash-strapped Newfoundland today as a ceremony marks the wind-up of construction for the massive Hebron oil platform. It will be towed next month from Bull Arm to its destination about 350 kilometres southeast of St. John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr Wesolego Alleluja 62,208
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 90
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar 31 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar 29 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar 29 Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) Mar 29 Ben 2
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC