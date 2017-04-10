Conception Bay South man accused of d...

Conception Bay South man accused of driving impaired during rush hour

A 39-year-old Conception Bay South man was stopped around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after the RNC received a tip from a concerned citizen suspicious of how a vehicle was being operated. The vehicle was located and the driver, who exhibited signs of impairment, according to police, was detained to take breathalyzer tests.

Newfoundland

