Conception Bay South man accused of driving impaired during rush hour
A 39-year-old Conception Bay South man was stopped around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after the RNC received a tip from a concerned citizen suspicious of how a vehicle was being operated. The vehicle was located and the driver, who exhibited signs of impairment, according to police, was detained to take breathalyzer tests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Anon
|62,192
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|mella
|90
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC