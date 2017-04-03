Clothing drive in aid of Iris Kirby house

The Fairfield Inn & Suites, St. John's hosted its second annual Spring into Spring Cleaning Clothing Drive in aid of the Iris Kirby house, with women's shelters in St. John's and Carbonear. Featured above are Laurie Short-Cahill, sales manager and Anna Marie MacIsaac, sales & catering co-ordinator, with a U-Haul filled with donated items collected for Iris Kirby House by volunteers associated with The Fairfield Inn & Suites.

