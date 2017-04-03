Central Newfoundland went nearly a year without chemical water testing, says Eddie Joyce
Eddie Joyce spoke about the lack of water testing at the House of Assembly in St. John's on Wednesday. A nearly one year interruption in chemical water testing in central Newfoundland is no cause for concern, says Municipal Affairs and Environment Minister Eddie Joyce.
