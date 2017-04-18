Celebrity fisherman says he's prepare...

Celebrity fisherman says he's prepared to die on hunger strike against Ottawa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Celebrity Newfoundland fisherman Richard Gillett hasn't eaten for nearly a week, and says he's prepared to die for his protest over fisheries management. Gillett starred three seasons on the reality TV series "Cold Water Cowboys," but is now living in a tent at federal fisheries headquarters in St. John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 9 hr Anon 62,210
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Apr 14 mella 89
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar 31 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar 29 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar 29 Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) Mar 29 Ben 2
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,422,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC