Celebrity fisherman says he's prepared to die on hunger strike against Ottawa
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Celebrity Newfoundland fisherman Richard Gillett hasn't eaten for nearly a week, and says he's prepared to die for his protest over fisheries management. Gillett starred three seasons on the reality TV series "Cold Water Cowboys," but is now living in a tent at federal fisheries headquarters in St. John's.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Anon
|62,210
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
