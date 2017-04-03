Cash register stolen during Happy Val...

Cash register stolen during Happy Valley-Goose Bay convenience store robbery

8 min ago Read more: CBC News

Police in Labrador are looking for information that could help them find the suspect in a brazen robbery in Happy Valley-Goose Bay over the weekend. RCMP got a call of a robbery underway at the Sweet Convenience Store on Grenfell Street at 11 p.m. Saturday.

