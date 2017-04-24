Canadian musical 'Come From Away' scores seven Outer Critics Circle nominations
Married co-creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein grabbed nods for outstanding book and outstanding new score of a Broadway or off-Broadway musical. The 9/11-inspired musical also earned an acting nod for star Jenn Colella, along with nominations for outstanding director of a musical for Christopher Ashley, outstanding choreographer for Kelly Devine and sound design for Gareth Owen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|anon
|62,224
|Community activities, meetings (Jul '09)
|Apr 21
|Grandparent in Mi...
|5
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Apr 14
|mella
|89
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC