Big deficit but no tax hikes expected in Newfoundland and Labrador budget
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - It's budget day in Newfoundland and Labrador, and many will be watching for spending cuts to reduce an expected deficit of almost $1.6 billion. Approval ratings for the governing Liberals nose-dived after their first budget last April raised taxes on everything from gasoline to books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Anon
|62,175
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC