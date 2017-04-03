Big deficit but no tax hikes expected...

Big deficit but no tax hikes expected in Newfoundland and Labrador budget

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - It's budget day in Newfoundland and Labrador, and many will be watching for spending cuts to reduce an expected deficit of almost $1.6 billion. Approval ratings for the governing Liberals nose-dived after their first budget last April raised taxes on everything from gasoline to books.

Newfoundland

