Bank giving land where Quinn Butt died to Town of Carbonear
The bank that recently acquired ownership of a Carbonear property where its alleged Trent Butt murdered his daughter Quinn has decided to give the land to the town. CIBC officially acquired 12 Hayden Heights shortly after the deadline for bids came and went March 27. In an emailed statement to The Compass, district vice-president for CIBC in Newfoundland and Labrador Mark McGuire explained the bank's rationale for giving the land to the Town of Carbonear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|AndiA
|62,181
|Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15)
|Mar 31
|bureaucratic-eh
|3
|Drinking water workshop today in Gander
|Mar 29
|need xpensive fil...
|1
|Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa...
|Mar 29
|Danny Williams
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|2
|Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC