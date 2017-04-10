Bank giving land where Quinn Butt die...

Bank giving land where Quinn Butt died to Town of Carbonear

8 hrs ago

The bank that recently acquired ownership of a Carbonear property where its alleged Trent Butt murdered his daughter Quinn has decided to give the land to the town. CIBC officially acquired 12 Hayden Heights shortly after the deadline for bids came and went March 27. In an emailed statement to The Compass, district vice-president for CIBC in Newfoundland and Labrador Mark McGuire explained the bank's rationale for giving the land to the Town of Carbonear.

