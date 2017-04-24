Arson confirmed cause of fire that destroyed Mother Wood Timber Mart
RCMP said later that day they believed it was a case of arson, and said Wednesday that an investigation showed someone broke into the store and intentionally set it on fire. During peak business, it employed about 16 people.
