3 vehicles smashed in accident at 3-w...

3 vehicles smashed in accident at 3-way stop in St. John's

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: CBC News

One of three vehicles damaged in an accident at the intersection of Albany Street and Hamilton Avenue Extension in St. John's. Two people were taken to hospital, apparently with minor injuries, and two streets were closed after a three-vehicle accident in St. John's Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Anon 62,175
News Food for Life distributes to eight Halton Hills... (Sep '15) Mar 31 bureaucratic-eh 3
News Drinking water workshop today in Gander Mar 29 need xpensive fil... 1
News Carbonear, Spaniard's Bay groups receive federa... Mar 29 Danny Williams 1
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... Mar 29 Ben 1
News St. John's rejects Kilbride seniors building (Nov '10) Mar 29 Ben 2
News Barricaded man apprehended without incident in ... Mar 29 Ben 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,557 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC