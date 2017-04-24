1 dead in single-vehicle collision in...

1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Makinsons, speed believed to be a factor

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Bay Roberts RCMP say a 54-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single vehicle collision on Saturday night. A 28-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Carbonear General Hospital with what police said were extensive injuries.

