1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Makinsons, speed believed to be a factor
Bay Roberts RCMP say a 54-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single vehicle collision on Saturday night. A 28-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to Carbonear General Hospital with what police said were extensive injuries.
