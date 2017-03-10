Youth speech contest launched to cele...

Youth speech contest launched to celebrate Confederation anniversary

If you're Canadian between ages 12 to 17 with a knack for writing and a love of politics, combining the two could win you a trip to Ottawa. For the 150th anniversary of Confederation, the Speakers of the Senate and the House of Commons are hosting a speech writing competition.

