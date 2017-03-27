Would-be armed robber gets no cash, sought by police
Police say this man walked in to Griffins Smoke Shop on Kelsey Drive in St. John's and claimed to have a weapon. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are hoping to find a man who tried, and failed, to rob a smoke shop on Kelsey Drive in St. John's last week.
