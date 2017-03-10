Woman accused of beating man with bas...

Woman accused of beating man with baseball bat freed from jail

16 hrs ago

A woman suspected of viciously beating a man with a baseball bat in St. John's earlier this week has been freed from jail. Cathy Snow, 39, was released on a surety with strict conditions shortly after she appeared at provincial court this afternoon.

