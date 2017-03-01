What Toronto's average monthly rent o...

What Toronto's average monthly rent of $1,800 gets you in cities Canada-wide

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sympatico Finance

As part of CBC Toronto's No Fixed Address series on renting and buying in Toronto, we scoured several popular rental listing sites to see what Toronto's average monthly rent gets you in Canada's major cities. If you are forking out $1,800 for a one-bedroom condo apartment in Toronto - a touch over what the Toronto Real Estate Board says is the average monthly rent in the city - you might find your dollar goes further elsewhere in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sympatico Finance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr CasimirChick 62,054
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... 5 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
News Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro... Feb 25 Atlantic 2016 1
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... Feb 24 Nfld 1
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC