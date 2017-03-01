What Toronto's average monthly rent of $1,800 gets you in cities Canada-wide
As part of CBC Toronto's No Fixed Address series on renting and buying in Toronto, we scoured several popular rental listing sites to see what Toronto's average monthly rent gets you in Canada's major cities. If you are forking out $1,800 for a one-bedroom condo apartment in Toronto - a touch over what the Toronto Real Estate Board says is the average monthly rent in the city - you might find your dollar goes further elsewhere in the country.
