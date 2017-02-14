Wales' first female doctor never stopped fight for equal education
Meet trailblazer Dr Frances Hoggan - the first woman from Britain to gain a medical degree at a European University, plus a ground-breaking medical researcher and social campaigner for the education of women. Dr Alexander Jones reports Against the incredible obstacles that women faced who wanted to practice medicine, she became the first British woman, and second woman overall, to qualify with a medical degree from a European University.
