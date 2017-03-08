VIDEO: Newfoundland Power working to restore 5,000 remaining outages after storm
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland Power is continuing work to restore electricity to areas of the province ravaged by a massive weekend windstorm. Utility spokeswoman Michele Coughlan said 5,000 customers were still without power early Monday - a figure down from the 70,000 that were affected at the height of the storm on Saturday.
