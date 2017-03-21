Unique B.C. bridge, part of Old Alaska Highway, closed indefinitely by crash
A historic curved wooden bridge near Dawson Creek, B.C., has been closed indefinitely following a single-vehicle crash early Monday. Dawson Creek RCMP say an Alberta man was not hurt, but his truck was almost destroyed and guard rails and support beams of the Kiskatinaw Bridge were badly damaged when the truck hit the structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|25 min
|Smh
|62,090
|Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical...
|Mar 16
|what Fluffy doing...
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 3
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n...
|Mar 7
|we the little pee...
|1
|The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv...
|Mar 3
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10)
|Feb 28
|do they know
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC