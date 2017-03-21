Unique B.C. bridge, part of Old Alask...

Unique B.C. bridge, part of Old Alaska Highway, closed indefinitely by crash

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

A historic curved wooden bridge near Dawson Creek, B.C., has been closed indefinitely following a single-vehicle crash early Monday. Dawson Creek RCMP say an Alberta man was not hurt, but his truck was almost destroyed and guard rails and support beams of the Kiskatinaw Bridge were badly damaged when the truck hit the structure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 25 min Smh 62,090
News Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical... Mar 16 what Fluffy doing... 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 3 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News In the wake of declining stock, Gillett urges n... Mar 7 we the little pee... 1
News The Thursday news briefing: An at-a-glance surv... Mar 3 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News St. John's United to host Hymns for Haiti (Jan '10) Feb 28 do they know 4
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC