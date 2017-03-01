Two teenage boys awaiting court appea...

Two teenage boys awaiting court appearance on several charges

Two 14-year-olds boys are already under court orders will appear before a judge again after being apprehended by police on Kenmount Road on Wednesday. One boy was taken in custody and faces charges of communicating with a person he is prohibited from contacting and three additional charges for breaching his court orders.

