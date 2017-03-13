Trudeau to watch Canadian 9/11-inspired musical 'Come From Away' on Broadway
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be heading to Broadway tonight for a performance of Canadian 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away." Trudeau previously announced on Twitter that he planned to attend the show with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and that he was "looking forward to showing New Yorkers Canada at its best."
